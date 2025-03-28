Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after buying an additional 10,534,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,276,000 after buying an additional 684,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

