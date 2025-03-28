Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.52. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 23,743 shares.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.