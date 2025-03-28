AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $6.97 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $307.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

