American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,150.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,935,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,232,000 after buying an additional 1,015,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after acquiring an additional 937,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,958,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 248,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 112.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 457,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,043 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

