Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 512,682 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,419.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 249,790 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.76. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.