Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Down 80.2% in March

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of ACGLN opened at $17.59 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.
Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
