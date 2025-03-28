Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 12,059,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 1,808.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arhaus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after buying an additional 636,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 134,312 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

