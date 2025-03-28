ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.98 and traded as high as C$50.11. ATCO shares last traded at C$50.05, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

ATCO Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$622.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.93.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

