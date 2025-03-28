Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,007 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,691,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 208,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.73 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

