Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,339,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 57.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 721,578 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,578,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,252 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWG. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

