Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,436 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.96%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,224.50. This trade represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

