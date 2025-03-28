Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $8.24. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 200 shares.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

