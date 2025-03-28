Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 257,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

