Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 140,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 227.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $31.93 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

