Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 320,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Beyond by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,335 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Beyond by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 51,763 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus lowered Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

