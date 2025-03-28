BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BigCommerce by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

BIGC opened at $6.02 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $473.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

