Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 913,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BRF by 345.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 107,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83,584 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in BRF by 142.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 113,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 106,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,039 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

