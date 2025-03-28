Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 164.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,139,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 383.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

