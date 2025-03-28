Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $211.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

