Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,793.30 ($49.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,830 ($49.59). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,620 ($46.87), with a volume of 207,563 shares.
Caledonia Investments Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,793.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,551.06.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 95.80 ($1.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $19.69. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.
Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.
We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Investments
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.