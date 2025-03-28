Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,793.30 ($49.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,830 ($49.59). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,620 ($46.87), with a volume of 207,563 shares.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,793.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,551.06.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 95.80 ($1.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $19.69. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Caledonia Investments

In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 516 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,880 ($50.23), for a total value of £20,020.80 ($25,920.25). Also, insider William Wyatt acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($49.20) per share, with a total value of £5,130 ($6,641.64). 40.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

