Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Down 2.4 %

CTLP opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTLP

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.