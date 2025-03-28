ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 131.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1.50 price objective on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

