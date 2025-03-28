Chewy’s (CHWY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,000. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,083,269 shares of company stock worth $290,611,129 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,345,000 after buying an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,495,000 after buying an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after buying an additional 138,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

