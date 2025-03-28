Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 149.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

