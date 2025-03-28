CIBC Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$64.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.69.

TSE:DOO opened at C$50.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. BRP has a 52-week low of C$50.67 and a 52-week high of C$102.46.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

