Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

