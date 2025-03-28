Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDXG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in MiMedx Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. This represents a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

