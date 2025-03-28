Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. Wedbush started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

