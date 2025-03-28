Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 11,745 Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 613,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBTG shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

