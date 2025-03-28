Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 12,382 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

