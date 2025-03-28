Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Infinera by 33.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Infinera by 3,666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 188,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Price Performance

Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Infinera

Infinera Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.