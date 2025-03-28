Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $218,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BKD stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

