Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in CommScope by 109.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,005.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.