Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 10,624 Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,089.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,528,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $7,981,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $6,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 261,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

