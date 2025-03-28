Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 17,943 Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

