Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $102,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 228,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 110,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

GOGL stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.