Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $118,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 74,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.40. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

