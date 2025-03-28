Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $130,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.76.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.5 %

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.91. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

