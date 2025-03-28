Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $48,000 in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,679,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 188.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,495,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,984 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Standard BioTools by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,228,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 4,820,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $5,110,216.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,846,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,377,586.80. This trade represents a 8.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Standard BioTools from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

