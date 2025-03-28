Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $60,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,519,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 942,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 174.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 326,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 833,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 311,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Conduent by 233.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 190,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conduent Trading Down 0.7 %
CNDT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $466.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
