Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $60,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,519,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 942,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 174.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 326,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 833,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 311,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Conduent by 233.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 190,269 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Trading Down 0.7 %

CNDT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $466.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

