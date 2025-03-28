Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $62,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 15,240,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,810,000 after acquiring an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 276,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $218,862.47. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,414 shares of company stock worth $456,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.54. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. UBS Group started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

