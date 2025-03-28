Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $83,000 in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextDecade by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextDecade by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Down 7.1 %

NEXT stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

