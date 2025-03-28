Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $92,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 434,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 991,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 246,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

