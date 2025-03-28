Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $112,000 Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $221,246.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,921.12. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,768.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $853,804. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

