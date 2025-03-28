Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $130,000 Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $12,400,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $194,105.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,735.62. This represents a 44.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $28,876.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,702.94. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,868 shares of company stock worth $2,064,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Price Performance

About Zuora

ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

