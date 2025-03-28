Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $132,000 Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 263,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 133,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

