Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $142,000 Investment in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WULF. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.