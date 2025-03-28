Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $158,000 Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newmark Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 960,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,424,000 after buying an additional 85,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,421,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 493,050 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

