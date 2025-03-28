Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Borr Drilling Limited has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

