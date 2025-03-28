Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 353,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,276,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,766 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 143.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 595,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 36,044,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PACB opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

View Our Latest Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,672.96. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $69,842.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,831.62. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.